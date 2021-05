Nathan True pitched a no-hitter to lead Lincoln Academy to a 1-0 win at Medomak Valley on May 3. True struck out 13 and walked three in the win. The game was a pitcher’s battle between True and Panther Matt Holbrook (10K, 2H, 2B).

Levi Farrin hit a lead off single in the top of the first inning, and scored on a Ben Sawyer sacrifice ground out. The Eagles only other hit came on a Myles Wotton seventh inning single.

