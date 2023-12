Lincoln Academy boys and girls basketball games with Belfast have been postponed. The Lincoln, Wiscasset and Boothbay home swim meet has been postponed.

Medomak Valley’s games with Yarmouth have been postponed. They will be made up on Saturday, Dec. 30. Varsity girls will play home at 1 p.m., and the boys will play at Yarmouth (freshmen 10 a.m., JV boys 11:30 a.m. and varsity boys at 1 pm.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print