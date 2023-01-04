Tuesday night basketball round-up

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team defeated visiting Morse 45-30 on Jan. 3. The Lady Eagles were led by Mariam DeLisle with a triple double, including scoring 13 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and 11 steals. Morse was led by Haley Kirkpatrick with 21 (14R, 6S).

Medomak Valley girls basketball team beat Belfast 40-33 in the Panthers den on Jan. 3. Kytana Williamson netted 12, and Audrey Jackson, Addison McCormick and Maya Cannon 8 each for the Panthers. Belfast was led by Julie Darres with 12 and Jaden Philbrook 9.

Lincoln Academy boys won a physical battle at Morse 50-38 on Jan. 3. Gabe Hagar led the Eagles with 27 points and Tucker Stiles added 10. The Shipbuilders were led by Gabe Morrison with 13 and Tracy McFarland 9.

Spruce Mountain defended their home court for a 69-43 win over Boothbay in MVC boys basketball action on Jan. 3. Boothbay was led by Gryffin Kristan and Finn Harkins with 10 points each and Drew Meader 8. The Phoenix were led by Ian York 16, Eric Timlar 15, Lucas Towers 12 and Jace Bessey 11.

Medomak Valley boys basketball team raided the Lions den for a 66-42 win on Jan. 3 in Belfast. The Panthers dominated the game, with their bench seeing plenty of playing action. Medomak was led by Kory Donlin with 14 points, Blake Morrison 12, Gabe Lash 9 and Finn Parmley 8. Ritter led Belfast with 16.

