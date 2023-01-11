Lincoln Academy girls basketball team picked up their third win of the season on Jan. 10, 53-27 over visiting Waterville. The Eagles were led by Mariam DeLisle 16, Reegan Dunican 14, and Maggie Thompson and Lexie Houghton 6 each. Waterville was led by Mara VanOesen with 13.

Medomak Valley girls basketball team beat Mt.View 53-13 on Jan. 10, in the Panthers den. Medomak was led by Kytana Williamson with 14 pints, Maya Cannan 10, and Audrey Jackson 9.

Lincoln boys got back on the winning track with a 64-44 win over Waterville on the road on Jan. 10. The Eagles were led by Gabe Hagar 16, Tucker Stiles 15 and Jake Masters 9. The Purple Panthers were led by Minihan with 14.

Boothbay girls lost 55-30 at Mt.Abram on January 10. The Roadrunners were led by Jenna Osgood with 11, Sakari Savage 10 and Josie Arms 9. Boothbay was led by Sophie White 7 and Anna Gosselin 5.

Mt.View boys defeated visiting Medomak Valley 73-69 on Jan. 10, led by Max Buttenfield 23, Noah Hurd 19, Tyler Russell 13, and Wyatt Everson 11. The Panthers led by one on a couple of possessions in the fourth, but were unable to contain the Mustangs. Four Medomak players scored in double figures, including Blake Morrison with 19, Finn Parmley 18, Gabe Lash 16 and Kory Donlin 11.

