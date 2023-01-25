Tuesday night basketball round-up

Lincoln Academy boys defeated visiting Mt.View 90-56 on Jan. 24. The Eagles fell behind 14-6 in the first quarter, before rallying to take a 21-18 lead at the end of one. Lincoln went on a 14-4 run to kick off the second period. The Eagles led 37-28 at the half, and 62-45 at the end of three.

Lincoln was led in scoring by Gabe Hagar with 24, Lucas Houghton 15, Jake Masters 10, Casey Duncan 10, and Tucker Stiles and EJ Hunt 9 each. Mt.View was led by Noah Hurd with 18 and Tyler Russell 11.

Medomak Valley boys defeated Camden Hills on the road on January 24, 75-64. Trailing 31-28 at the half, the Panthers sailed in 30 points in the third after breaking down the Windjammers press and converting. Four Panthers scored in double figures in the win, including Kory Donlin with 22, Gabe Lash 14, Finn Parmley 13 and Blake Morrison 12. Camden was led by Nolan Ames with 20, Will Duke 17, and Westen DeWaard 12.

Medomak girls basketball lost to Camden Hills on January 24 on the road, 50-36. The Windjammers were led by Leah Snyder with 13 and Rose Tohanczyn 9. Medomak was led by Kytana Williamson with 19 points.

Wiscasset girls basketball lost 77-10 to Madison. The Bulldogs were led by Ali Griffeth with 17, Raegan Cowan 14, Jacey Moody 11, and Ella Hagin and Kylee Furbush 10 each. Makayla Bush led the Wolverines with 4 points.

Wiscasset boys basketball lost 75-30 at Mt.Abram. The Roadrunners were led by Collen Frenzose with 32 points and Keyden Hibbard 16. Wiscasset was led by Dylan Akers with 12 and Jevar Garricks 11.

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team lost a defensive game at Mt.View 37-32 on January 24. Mt.View jumped out to a 14-4 first quarter lead and the Eagles were unable to recover. The Mustangs were led by Bella Serrano with 16 points and Arianna Bradeen 13. Lincoln was led by Mariam DeLisle with 14, and Natalie Kaler and Reegan Dunican 6 each.

