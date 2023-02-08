Tuesday night basketball round-up

Lincoln Academy boys basketball team defeated Camden Hills in Rockport 68-59 on Feb. 7. Gabe Hagar settled four foul shots and Braxton Crockett two in the final 31 seconds to seal the win for the Eagles. Lincoln was led by Hagar with 16 points, Tucker Stiles 15, Lucas Houghton 14 and Jake Masters 13. Camden was led by Will Duke with 23 and Nolan Ames 19.

Camden girls defeated Lincoln Academy 72-33, led by Molly Hixon with 14 points, and Maddison Cronkite 10, Lincoln was led by Reegan Dunican with 19 and Natalie Kaler and Kennedie Anderson 6 each.

Medomak Valley girls basketball season wrapped up their KVAC season with a 60-26 win at Waterville. The Panthers were led by Kytana Williamson with 20 points, Addison McCormick 14 and Maya Cannon 10. Waterville was led by Mara VanOesen with 9. The Lady Panthers finish at 12-6

Medomak Valley boys defeated Waterville82-50 in Waldoboro. The Panthers wrap up their KVAC season with a 13-5 record. Medomak was led by Kory Donlin 19, Gabe Lash 14 and Gavin Clark 10. Waterville was led by Spencer Minihan with 16.

Boothbay boys beat Telstar 64-22, led by Gryffin Kristan with 18, Luke Morley 16 and Finn Harkins 10. The Rebels were led by Wyatt Lilly with 11.

Wiscasset girls lost to Carrabec 41-16.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

