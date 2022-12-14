Medomak Valley boys basketball team picked up their first win of the season, 65-27 on a road trip to Leavitt. Kory Donlin led all scorers with a career high 27 points (3-3’s).

Oceanside girls defeated Lincoln Academy 72-31, led by 22 points from Bailee Breen and 20 from Audrey Mackie. Lincoln was led by Mariam DeLisle with 13.

Oceanside boys topped Lincoln Academy 85-64 in Rockland, led by Cohen and Carter Galley who scored 27 points each. The twin brothers combined for 12 3-pointers.

Dirigo boys beat Boothbay 56-36, led by 16 points from Dakota Tompkins, 15 from Nate Wanwright and 12 from Charlie Houghton. The Seahawks were led by Finn Harkins with 13 points.

Winthrop boys defeated Wiscasset 77-13. Dylan Akers netted nine points for the Wolverines.

