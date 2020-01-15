Medomak Valley girls basketball team avenged a double overtime loss to Cony on Jan. 14 with a 39-38 win in the Panthers den. Sadie Cohen scored the winning point at the foul line with . 3 second left on the clock. Medomak was led by Abby Lash and Kayla Donlin with 8 each, and Cohen and Autumn Ripley 7 each. Cony was led by Linelys Velazquez and Kiara Henry with 13 each.

Lincoln Academy defeated Winslow on the road 49-48 on Jan. 14. Maddy York scored a career high 26 points and went 13 for 15 at the foul line including netting the winning foul shot. Winslow was led by Bodhi Littlefield with 16 and Grace Smith 12.

Wiscasset girls took it on the chin in a home contest against Oak Hill on Jan. 14, 63-31. The Raiders were led by Seserae Dumis with 13 and Emily Dillman 9. Wiscasset was led by Madison Carrier and Kateleen Trask with 8 each.

Lincoln boys lost to Winslow 70-44 on Jan. 14 in the Eagles nest. The Eagles jumped out to a 12-6 lead, but were unable to hold of the Raiders, falling behind 21-19 at the quarter, 35-27 at the half and 53-32 at the end of three. The Eagles were led by Zak McKenna with 10 points, and Jake Masters 7. Winslow was led by Colby Pomeroy with 33 points, and Andy Poulin and Jason Reynolds 11 each.

Cony boys sank 14 3-pointers in their 91-59 win over Medomak Valley in KVAC Class A boys basketball action in Augusta on Jan. 14. The Rams led 22-12 at the quarter and 39-21 at the half. cony came out of the half on fire, scoring the first 17 points including four straight 3-pointers to put the game away early. Cony was led by Dakota Dearborn with 24, Simon McCormick 18 and Luke Briggs 10. Medomak was led by Gabe Allaire 15, Patrick McKenney 9 and Parker Morrison 8.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

