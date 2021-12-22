Lincoln 66 – Winslow 31

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team defeated Winslow 66-31 in the Eagles nest on Dec. 21. Lincoln was led by Olivia Stiles with 19, Grace Houghton 15 and Payson Kaler 14. Winslow was led by Mikayla Rioux with 8

Medomak 56 – Camden Hills 30

Medomak Valley girls basketball team defended the Panthers den for a 56-30 win over Camden Hills on Dec. 21. The Lady Panthers were led by Autumn Ripley with 10 points, Kytana Williamson 9 and Maya Cannon 9. Camden was led by Maddy Luce 11 and Ella Graffam 7

Medomak 58 – Camden 53

The Panthers sank the Windjammers 58-53 in an exciting KVAC boys basketball match-up on Dec. 21 in Rockport. Medomak Valley was led by Trevor Brown with 22 points, Jacob Craig 12, Finn Parmley 11 and Patrick McKenney 10. McKenney sank six of six foul shots in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Camden was led by DeWaard 13, Liam O’Neal 10 and Norton 10.

Winslow 76 – Lincoln 57

Winslow boys basketball team defeated Lincoln Academy 76-57 on Dec. 21 in Black Raider territory. The Eagles trailed by 18 at the half, before cutting the lead to 11 in the third period. Turnovers took their toll and Winslow took advantage down the stretch to pull out the 29 point win. The Raiders were led by Jason Reynolds with 27 and Andrew Poulin 23. Lincoln was led by Gabe Hagar with 22 (6-3’s), and Lucas Houghton 10.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

