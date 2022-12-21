Lincoln Academy boys sent the Raiders packing Tuesday night (Dec. 20) 69-59. The Eagles were led by Gabe Hagar with 28 (4-3’s, 10 for 11 at foul line), Tyson Ball 14, Tucker Stiles 12 and Lucas Houghton 11. Winslow was led by Andrew Poulin 32 (7-3’s) and Jason Reynolds 22 (12 for 13 at foul line).

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team beat Winslow 55-25 on the road on Dec. 20. The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 25-1 first quarter lead. Lincoln was led by Mariam DeLisle with 17 (10 steals), and Reegan Dunican 14 (10 rebounds). Winslow was led by Blakely with 11 (3-3’s) and Pepin 9.

Boothbay boys lost 71-54 on a long road trip to Old Orchard Beach on Dec. 20. The Seahawks were led by Griffen Kristan with 21 points, and Finn Harkins 16. OOB was led by Landon Johnson with 25, and Richie Delise 15.

Boothbay girls lost 52-17 to Old Orchard Beach in the Seahawk nest on Dec. 20. Boothbay was led by Anna Gosselin with 9. OOB was led by Elise McNare with 27 and Pessy Fergusson 17.

Medomak Valley boys basketball defeated Camden Hills 71-58 in the Panthers den on Dec. 20. Medomak was led by Gabe Lash with 26 and Kory Donlin 20. Camden was led by N. Ames with 16.

Medomak girls lost a tough game in the final minutes of play to Camden Hills 58-51 on Dec. 20 in the Panthers den. Medomak was led by Kytana Williamson with 22 points and Addison McCormick 17. Camden was led by Bailey Curtis with 17, Leah Jones 14 and Kirsten Jones 10.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

