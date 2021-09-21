Tuesday night scores

Lincoln Academy girls soccer, coming off a two week lay-off due to COVID-19, defeated Oceanside 7-0 in Thomaston on Sept. 21. Jeanie Hunt and Payson Kaler netted two goals each, and Marley LeBel, Cat Johnston and Skylar Houghton one each.

Medomak boys soccer team defeated Morse 6-1 on the road on Sept. 21. The Panthers led 1-0 at the halftime break, before pumping in five second half goals. Mo Ngido netted two goals, and Addison Mellor, Visal Mellor, Jake Bickmore and Gavin Clark one each.

Lincoln Academy golf defeated Medomak 8.5-.5 at Rockland Golf Course on Sept. 21.

Wiscasset boys soccer game against Mt.Valley was cancelled due to COVID issues at Mt.Valley.

Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Morse 3-1 Tuesday night.

Lincoln Academy boys soccer defeated Morse 4-0 on Sept. 21.

