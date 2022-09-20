Tuesday night scores

Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Morse 2-0 on Sept. 20 in Bath. The Lady Panthers netted two first half goals. Scarlett Flint converted a Audrey Jackson cross, and Sara Nelson found net of a Haley Chandler direct kick.

Lincoln Academy boys soccer team defeated Oceanside 3-0 to improve their record to 6-0. Nick Archer put a corner kick off a Mariner defender and into the net in first half action. Second half goals were scored by Pablo Duran and Jake Masters, with Jack Duncan and Archer picking up the assists.

Medomak Valley boys soccer team rallied with four minutes to play to beat Morse 2-1 in Bath on Sept. 20. The win was the first of the season for the Panthers. Vishal Mellor scored both goals for the Panthers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

