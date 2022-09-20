Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Tuesday night scores

at

Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Morse 2-0 on Sept. 20 in Bath.  The Lady Panthers netted two first half goals. Scarlett Flint converted a Audrey Jackson cross, and Sara Nelson found net of a Haley Chandler direct kick.

Lincoln Academy boys soccer team defeated Oceanside 3-0 to improve their record to 6-0. Nick Archer put a corner kick off a Mariner defender and into the net in first half action. Second half goals were scored by Pablo Duran and Jake Masters, with Jack Duncan and Archer picking up the assists.

Medomak Valley boys soccer team rallied with four minutes to play to beat Morse 2-1 in Bath on Sept. 20. The win was the first of the season for the Panthers. Vishal Mellor scored both goals for the Panthers.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^