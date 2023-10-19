Twin Villages Foodbank Farm 5K Trail Run, Mile Walk/Fun Run Nov. 23

The sixth annual Foodbank Farm 5K trail run and mile walk/fun run will be held at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust’s Salt Bay Farm on Belvedere Road in Damariscotta at 9 a.m., Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. This informal, volunteer-organized event is a benefit for Twin Villages Foodbank Farm.

“This event is a fun way for people to come together for a good cause,” said Farm Director Sara Cawthon. “It’s so uplifting to see people from the community connecting for a run, a walk, or just to cheer on their friends at this beautiful preserve before heading off for a holiday meal.”

The 5K trail run and one-mile walk/fun run are open to runners and walkers of all ages. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome. Apple cider and doughnuts will be available for participants and spectators.

The 5K course is on broad mown trails with gentle hills, making two loops around the fields at Coastal Rivers’ scenic Salt Bay Farm. The race will not be officially timed, but there will be someone at the finish line to let participants know their finish time. Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers.

There is no fee to participate, but monetary donations of any amount to the foodbank farm are most welcome. Registration is required online at twinvillagesfarm.org/foodbank-farm-5k. For more information, email Cawthon at scawthon@twinvillagesfarm.org.

Twin Villages Foodbank Farm’s mission is to grow and distribute healthy food for those who need it most in Lincoln County.

Growing 45,000 pounds of food each season on three acres since 2015, Twin Villages Foodbank Farm provides fresh food for free, thanks to community support. The farm also runs a shared Community Food Hub, where 50,000 pounds of food is collected each year from many sources like grocery stores and farmers and donated to dozens of community partners.

Twin Villages Foodbank Farm serves pantries in Newcastle, Jefferson, Boothbay, Wiscasset, Waldoboro, Whitefield, and share tables and youth food programs like FARMS at the Y. To learn more about the farm or to make a secure online donation, visit twinvillagesfarm.org.

The farm operates in close partnership with Coastal Rivers. Coastal Rivers donates use of its prime farmland at Salt Bay Farm and provides administrative, fundraising, and communications support.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

