Dirigo (10-0) defeated Wiscasset 93-41 in MVC boys basketball action on Jan. 18 in the Wolverines den. The Cougars scored the first eight points of the game off steals and two foul shots. Wiscasset rattled off the next 10 points to take their only lead of the ball game. Dirigo finished the quarter strong to lead 29-13.

Forty-one points, was the most points Wiscasset has scored in a game in the past two years, and it came against South C top seed Dirigo.

Dirigo was led by Trenton Hutchinson 16, Nathaniel Wainwright 15, Dakota Tompkins 11, Logan Timberlake 11, Bode Grady 10 and Charlie Houghton 10. Wiscasset was led by Dylan Akers with a career high 21 points (5-3’s), and Jevar Garricks 13.

