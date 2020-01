15-0 Hampden Academy boys basketball team handed Medomak Valley their third loss of the season on Jan. 24, 80-61. Hampden jumped out to a 16-6 first quarter lead to force the Panthers to scramble early. Scoring leaders for Medomak were Gabe Allaire 16, Patrick McKenney 15 and Trevor Brown 12. Hampden was led by Lausier 30, and Andy Ray and Cole with 11 each.

