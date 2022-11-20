Undefeated Leavitt beat Medomak Valley football 46-6 in the State Class C football championships, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Nov. 19. Hayden Staples put the Panthers on the boards in the fourth quarter with a short run. Jaiden Starr set up the goal with a 30 yard kick off return. Staples and Chase Peaslee ran for first downs to get Staples within striking distance.

Defensive highlights for the Panthers was a one handed interception by Gabe Lash, and a second half inceptions from Staples and Peaslee. Medomak held the Hornets on four two point conversion attempts.

