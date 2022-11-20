Advanced Search
Undefeated Leavitt stings the Panthers 46-6 In State Class C title game

Hayden Staples dives over the endline in the fourth quarter, for Medomak Valley’s only touchdown in their 46-6 loss to Leavitt in the State Class C championships. (Paula Roberts photo)

Gabe Lash intercepts the ball for Medomak Valley. (Paula Roberts photo)

A pride of Panthers bring down a Hornet. (Paula Roberts photo)

Undefeated Leavitt beat Medomak Valley football 46-6 in the State Class C football championships, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Nov. 19. Hayden Staples put the Panthers on the boards in the fourth quarter with a short run. Jaiden Starr set up the goal with a 30 yard kick off return. Staples and Chase Peaslee ran for first downs to get Staples within striking distance.

Defensive highlights for the Panthers was a one handed interception by  Gabe Lash, and a second half inceptions from Staples and Peaslee. Medomak held the Hornets on four two point conversion attempts.

