The Medomak Valley football team lost to Gardiner 28-8 in a Class C showdown under the lights in Gardiner on Friday, Oct. 3.

The Medomak Valley offense had success running the ball in the game, with seven different ball carriers combining to rush for 260 yards. However, Medomak’s passing game struggled, and when the Panthers drove up the field by running the ball and got near the Tigers’ end zone they would cough up the ball to the Tigers and come away empty handed on the scoreboard.

In all, Gardiner benefitted from three Panthers fumbles and three interceptions.

After a scoreless first quarter, undefeated Gardiner rallied for 21 points in the second quarter to close out the first half with a commanding 21-0 lead.

The Tigers employed a balanced offensive attack with a consistent running game and efficient passing system that kept the Medomak defense guessing. Gardiner also kept the Panthers off balance by switching out quarterbacks throughout the game.

Isaac Madore and Justin Dowdy combined to complete 10 out of 17 passing attempts for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Madore, a skilled ball-thrower, racked up the majority of the Gardiner passing yards while the elusive Dowdy was effective running the ball, logging 78 yards and a touchdown.

Gardiner led 28-0 before the Panthers finally scored a special teams touchdown in the closing minutes of the game. Ashton Lowe caught a punt at the Gardiner 38-yard line and eluded several Tigers on his way to the opposite sideline before sprinting into the end zone to break the shutout. Medomak quarterback Wyatt Simmons tossed a pass to Jack Simmons to tack on the two-point conversion that narrowed the margin to 28-8.

Jaydiin Ruiz had success running the ball in the game, leading the Panthers with 127 yards on 14 carries. Also rushing for the Panthers were Shamus Pease (11 carries, 80 yards), Owen Dostie (three carries, 11 yards), Grady Pease (three carries, 15 yards), Jack Simmons (three carries, 10 yards), Logan Vigue (two carries, 16 yards), and Wyatt Simmons (one carry, one yard).

Wyatt Simmons completed three out of 12 passing attempts for a total of 16 yards and one two-point conversion. Simmons was under heavy pressure from the Tigers when he would drop back to pass, and subsequently threw three interceptions.

Ruiz, Jack Simmons, and Shamus Pease each caught a pass for Medomak in the game.

Dostie led the Panthers defense with six tackles and a fumble recovery. Ruiz had four tackles and forced one fumble, Vigue had three tackles and a fumble recovery, and Shamus Pease had three tackles and one sack. Grayson Downing, Luke Camber, Lowe, and Reid Grindle each had a pair of tackles. Jack Simmons (one sack), Max McCabe (one interception), Keith Miller, Josh Blake, and Cole Bales (one fumble recovery) each made one tackle.

The Tigers improved to 5-0 while Medomak fell to 2-3.

Medomak Valley quarterback Wyatt Simmons completes a screen pass to Shamus Pease during a 28-8 loss to the Tigers on Friday, Oct. 3 in Gardiner. (Mic LeBel photo) Shamus Pease heads for the sideline during Medomak Valley’s 28-8 loss to Gardiner on Friday, Oct. 3. (Mic LeBel photo) Ashton Lowe scored the only touchdown for the Panthers on a 38-yard punt return during Medomak Valley’s 28-8 loss to the Tigers on Friday, Oct. 3 in Gardiner. (Mic LeBel photo) The Medomak Valley defense bunches together near the goal line during a 28-8 loss to Gardiner on Friday, Oct. 3. (Mic LeBel photo) Grady Pease looks for a hole to run through during Medomak Valley’s 28-8 loss to the Tigers on Friday, Oct. 3 in Gardiner. (Mic LeBel photo)

