Unified Basketball Season Ends, But Life Lessons, Friendships From Playing Together Live On

People have different reasons for “playing” sports, but it is safe to say that the pure essence of sports is to “play.” Webster’s Dictionary defines play as “engaging in activity for enjoyment and recreation rather than a serious or practical purpose.” Play is at the very core of unified basketball, and it is the pure joy of playing that makes it so special for the participants and for the community that gathers to cheer the players on.

“Every time a shot is made and they are smiling, giving high-fives and celebrating is a special moment,” said Tracie McLain, who has coached the Medomak Valley unified basketball team since it began in 2019. “One of my favorite memories watching them play this season was at our opening game when a first-year player made his first 3-point basket and everyone cheered, he was so excited and proud.

“I love seeing students with disabilities and the students who help them, play together and have fun,” said McLain, who worked in special education in RSU 40 for 25 years before leaving to fill a role in a family business. “Unified basketball teaches students with disabilities and those without how to socialize by playing. It provides students with disabilities more opportunities for interaction with so many different people, and to enjoy physical activities.”

Since the inaugural season as a Maine Principals’ Association sponsored activity in 2015, the number of schools in Maine offering unified basketball has grown from 16 to 71. A key principle of unified basketball is that playing sports together can inspire friendships and understanding. Athletes with disabilities are joined on the court by helpers, who organize and assist them. The helpers pass to their teammates, collect rebounds, and give encouragement. There are typically three athletes and two helping partners on the court at a time.

“My favorite things about basketball are guarding and playing with my friends,” said senior Mitchell Dusoe, who has been a member of the Lincoln Academy unified basketball team for three years. “My mom and my coach taught me how to play. I also like shooting, and I got some points. I’ve been running really hard, and it feels good to exercise.”

This was the second year that Grady Pease has been a helper on the Medomak Valley unified basketball team.

“One of my favorite things is meeting up with my teammates at school in the hallways or at lunch and high-fiving and saying hello,” said Pease. “It’s great to hear them talk about how excited they are for the unified game after school.”

“I love being on the team, and the camaraderie,” said Medomak Valley senior Marshall Addy, who has been a unified helper since his sophomore year. “All the smiles and the laughing on the bench – it’s just a happy atmosphere.”

“We have a group of helpers that are football players that love to set one of our athletes up with a long pass down the court where a partner catches the pass, hands the ball to him, and he goes on a fast break to the hoop,” said McLain. “It causes a lot of excitement when they capitalize on that play!”

The Maine Principals’ Association follows the Unified Sports Player Development model, which allows for rule modification to prevent higher-ability players from dominating a game. For example, a Maine unified basketball policy is that there are no violations for traveling and double-dribbles. The score is counted during the game, but unified basketball has a cooperative atmosphere with less emphasis on competition and more focus on working together and helping each other. During the Lincoln Academy versus Medomak game on Feb. 29, players would rebound the ball and unselfishly hand it back to the same shooter so they could have another try.

Morgan Brewer has been involved with unified sports since she started working at Lincoln Academy in 2018.

“There was great participation from the student athlete helpers and players this year,” said Brewer, who is a special education teacher at LA as well as the head coach of the Eagles unified basketball team. “They all got along and enjoyed playing and spending time together. They were excited to be at every game.”

Brewer said she likes to see every student succeed in their own way on the court.

“I always tell them that it’s not about winning or losing, it’s all about having fun and socializing together,” said Brewer. “The kids’ skills and confidence improved from our first game to our last game and they all contributed.”

There are no playoffs in Maine unified basketball, as the Maine Principals’ Association did away with them before the 2020 season to get back to the core value of just playing.

“Instead of having playoffs we attended a fun end-of-season festival hosted by Belfast on March 12,” said McLain. “It was a wonderful way to finish the season.”

