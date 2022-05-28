Advanced Search
Vannoy wins KVAC 800, and Morris the KVAC 1600 Medomak girls win KVAC 4x400 relay

at

Medomak Valley’s Annie Vannoy won the KVAC medium school division 800m championship on May 27 at Cony High School in Augusta. Noah Morris won the KVAC 1600m.

The Lady Panthers won the 4×400 relay in 4:24 with Vannoy, Zaniah Puchalski, Katherine McKenney and Amber Pendleton running a leg.

Cony girls won with 136 points, beating out Camden Hills 101. Medomak placed fifth with 72 points.

Cony boys won with 137 points, beating out Lawrence 123. Medomak placed seventh with 48 points.

A full report will appear in next week’s issue of the LCN.

Lady Panther Annie Vannoy jumps to a second place finish in the triple jump. Vannoy placed in three events at the KVAC medium school championships, including winning the 800m. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley’s Noah Morris raises his arms in victory at the finish line in the KVAC medium school division 1600m run. (Paula Roberts photo)

