Commentary by Paula Roberts

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference will not be allowing any press to attend the Class B cross country championships, to be held at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Sat., Oct 31. That means the media will not be allowed to take photos or videos of the championship event.

No, this is not a Halloween prank. Oceanside athletic director Molly Bishop, who also serves on the KVAC cross country committee, said the meet has reached its 100 participant cap with runners, coaches, timers and athletic trainers, and there is absolutely no room for photographers to attend the meet.

What a shame. Parents have not been allowed to attend meets all season, except for senior parents who were allowed to attend one meet. And now, they will have no keepsakes of their athletes running in a championship meet.

Gov. Mills’ order that outside gatherings can have no more than 100 attending was designed to keep people safe to prevent the spread of disease. But it is unjust. The rule is the same for a gathering in a small back yard as it is at a Troy Howard Middle school with 60 plus acres of open fields.

Surely, there is one spot, way away from the finish line, where Gov. Mills and the KVAC would allow a photographer to stand, and social distance. With my 500 mil lens I could take pictures and be 50 plus yards away.

I appreciate that athletic directors, and meet officials are trying to keep the kids safe. They are doing their very best to stay within the confines of Gov. Mills rules. But this one size fits all rule is not in the best interest of the kids, who will not get any publicity for all their hard work in this very difficult season.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

