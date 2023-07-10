Second seed Waldoboro Babe Ruth rallied from behind to beat fourth seed Belfast 11-10 to win the Mid Coast Babe Ruth championship, July 9 at Belfast High School. Waldoboro rallied for four runs in the sixth inning to knot the game at 10-10, then scored the winning run in the seventh. Jaydiin Ruiz scored the winning run in the seventh when he was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on Colby Simmons walk-off fielder’s choice.

Hitting for Waldoboro were Jacoby Severson with two doubles and a single, Austin Lash and Zach Curtis two singles each, Josh Blake a double, and Parker Eaton, Devin Benedix, Ruiz, Liam Feeley, and Cole Esancy a single each.

Hitting for Belfast were T. Martin with a double and single, Gerrish two singles, and H. Briner, G. Briner and Jewett with a single each.

Waldoboro 11 – Union 1

Waldoboro defeated Union Fair Auto 11-1 on July 8 in their first game of the Midcoast Babe Ruth tournament.

Hitting for Waldoboro were Lash, Blake and Wyatt Hood with two singles each, and Severson, Colby Simmons, Griffen Holgerson, Landon Morrison, Feeley, Austin Wilshire, Ruiz and Curtis a single each.

Hitting for Union Fair Auto were Levi

Philbrook, Dominick Frisone and Grady Guretz a single each.

