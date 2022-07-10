Advanced Search
Waldoboro wins Mid Coast Babe Ruth championship Waldoboro 12 - Rockland 5

at

Waldoboro defeated Rockland 12-5 to win the 2022 Mid Coast Babe Ruth championship on July 10 in Rockland. Waldoboro jumped out to a 4-0 first inning lead and never relinquished it. Josh Blake collected the win in four innings of work and Kyle Smith closed out the final three innings. Bryson Mattox took the loss for Rockland.

Hitting for Waldoboro were Walker Simmons, and Smith with two singles each, Jacob Hendrickson a triple and Donnie Havener and Kristian Schumann a single each.

Hitting for Rockland were Mattox with two singles,  Parker Darge with a homerun (under fence), Gilbert Stewart a double, and Dylan Winslow, Dom Frisome and Blade Brann a single each.

A full report will appear in the July 14 edition of the LCN.

Waldoboro Babe Ruth team won the 2022 Mid Coast Babe Ruth championships. Team members are (front from left) Austin Lash, Wyatt Hood, Kyle Smith, Porter Gahagan, Kristian Schumann, Griffen Holgerson, Liam Ruffner, Jacoby Sevreson, (back) manager Andy Havener, Josh Blake, Jacob Hendrickson, Aaron Reed, Walker Simmons, Donnie Havener, Liam Winchenbach, Liam Feeley, coach Pat Hood, and coach Max Moody. (Paula Roberts photo)

Jacob Hendrickson and Liam Winchenbach empty the water cooler on top of coach Andy Havener after Waldoboro won the Mid Coast Babe Ruth championship. (Paula Roberts photo)

Josh Blake tags out Jayden Doherty. (Paula Roberts photo)

