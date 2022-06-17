Advanced Search
Warren Hornets win MVLL softball championship Hornets 17 - Diamondbacks 3

The Warren Hornets captured the Medomak Valley Little League softball championship on June 16 on Foster Field in Waldoboro. The Hornets defeated the Diamondbacks 17-3 in five innings. The Diamondback forced a second game for the championship with a win on June 14.

Jennika Schumann fired up a one hitter in the win. Anna Reed had the lone hit for the Diamondbacks.  Hitting for the Hornets were Grace Townsend a homerun and single, Paige Gerlack and Schumann a triple and single each, Niki Ames two singles, and Caroline Snell, Air Pierpont, and Olivia Campbell a single each.

The Warren Hornets won the 2022 Medomak VAlley Little League softball championship. Team members are (front from left) Liberty Leavitt, Kiki Ames, Addie Hyler, Kendall Wyman, Caroline Snell, Kallie Wyman, Ari Pierpont, (bach) Bri Neal, Paige Gerlack, Bri Knutson, Grace Townsend, Kyli Jones, Jennika Schumann, and Olivia Campbell.

