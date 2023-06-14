The third seed Warren Panthers won the Medomak Valley Little League baseball championship with a 6-4 win over second seed Wildcats. Relief pitcher Jariden Fullerton shut the Wildcats down over the final four innings to earn the win.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, highlighted by a solo home run to Oliver Simmons and a RBI double from AJ Simmons. Warren came back with two runs in the home half of the first. The Wildcats plated a run in the second on singles to Mitchell Collins and Morgan Carlson to take a 4-2 lead. The Panthers rallied for three runs in the third on two errors, two walks and passed balls and to take the lead for good. They added an insurance run in the fifth when Sol Smith singled and scored on a passed ball.

Hitting for Warren were Reed Kavanaugh, Fullerton, Dylan Anderson, Taylor Wiley and Smith with a single each. Hitting for the Wildcats were O. Simmons with a homerun, AJ Simmons a double, and Mitchell Collins and Morgan Carlson with a single each.

