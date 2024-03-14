Wawenock Golf Club Welcomes New Pro Shop Manager March 14, 2024 at 11:02 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSt.George advances to Busline finalsWawenock Golf Club UpdatesWawenock Has Two New Teaching ProsFlingGolf Debuts at WawenockWawenock Recognizes Longtime Board Member Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!