Third seed Wells defeated 14th seed Lincoln Academy 4-0 in a South Class B Regional preliminary match-up on June 8 at Wells. Brown and Ramsey combined in the shut out win. Nathan True had a solid outing in the loss (6H, 2B, 10K)

Lincoln collected three hits, singles to Nick Prior, Lucas Houghton and Tucker Stiles. Hitting for Wells were Spencer Carpenter, Nazzina and Trudeau with a double each, and Zach Carpenter, Templeton and Brown a single each.

