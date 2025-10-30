The fifth seed Wells girls volleyball team (5-9) upset fourth seed Wiscasset (8-6) in a Class C quarterfinal game on Friday, Oct. 24 at Morse High School in Bath. The Warriors swept the Wolverines in three straight sets in the best-of-five series.

Wiscasset jumped out to a 4-3 lead the first set with Olivia West serving up three straight points, thanks to an Ella Burkhardt spike and dink over the net for two points. Wells’ Emily Bolduc served up three points, highlighted by a Warrior block from Megyn Mertens to give Wells the lead for good. Mertens served for five points, including two aces, and Bolduc added three points. Wells went on to win 25-14.

Wiscasset led 10-8 in the second game on strong serving from Olivia West, Brooke Lincoln, and Addison West. Wells tied the game before Alaina Rakiey served up 10 straight points, including six aces, to give Wells a commanding lead and win the set 25-17.

Wells won the third set 25-22. The Warriors led 20-13 before the Wolverines rallied. Emily West served up six straight points, including four aces, to pull Wiscasset within one, 20-19.

Wells broke Wiscasset’s service with a block by Regan Bedell. Zoe Chabot aced her first serve and the Wells team won the second volley for a 24-21 lead. Sadie West aced her first serve to pull Wiscasset within two, but the Warriors scored their winning point when the Wolverines launched the ball into the net.

