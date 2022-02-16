Advanced Search
Wiinthrop grounds Lady Seahawks South C preliminary

at

Fourth seed Winthrop sent 13th seed Boothbay Region girls packing 51-20 on Feb. 15 in a South Class C preliminary game. The Ramblers were led by Lydia Rice 15, Madeline Wagner 13 and Morgan Fichthron 11. Boothbay was led by Jaelyn Crocker with 13.

