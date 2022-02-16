Fourth seed Winthrop sent 13th seed Boothbay Region girls packing 51-20 on Feb. 15 in a South Class C preliminary game. The Ramblers were led by Lydia Rice 15, Madeline Wagner 13 and Morgan Fichthron 11. Boothbay was led by Jaelyn Crocker with 13.
Fourth seed Winthrop sent 13th seed Boothbay Region girls packing 51-20 on Feb. 15 in a South Class C preliminary game. The Ramblers were led by Lydia Rice 15, Madeline Wagner 13 and Morgan Fichthron 11. Boothbay was led by Jaelyn Crocker with 13.