The Boothbay middle school Wildcats won the girls Busline League South Division title by beating South Bristol 70-40 on Wednesday, Feb. 7 in Boothbay. The undefeated Wildcats advanced to the Busline League championship game against the North Division winner on February 10. Boothbay was in control of the match the whole way and enjoyed leads of 18-5 after one quarter, 31-13 at the half, and 50-26 after 3 quarters as they cruised to the victory.

The Wildcats were led by Eleanor Erwin, who tallied 30 points, and Xavi Hall who chipped in 15. Hall is a talented ball handler that moves the Wildcats up the court and attacks the basket, and Erwin is a very skilled shooter that always seems to find a way to get open. That combination, along with the squad’s feisty defense and overall strong team play make the Wildcats a very formidable opponent. Also scoring for the Wildcats were Moriah Smith 8, Zuri Smith 8, Arabella Hodgdon 7 and Lilly Brown 2. Izze Bhe had a terrific game for the Mariners, scoring 31 points in the loss.

