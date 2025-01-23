Williamson Nets 1,000th Career Point in Panthers’ ‘Pink Out’ Game

Medomak Valley senior Kytana Williamson netted her 1,000th career point during the Panthers’ eighth annual Paws for a Cause “Pink Out” game for local breast cancer charities on Monday, Jan. 20.

Williamson, of Nobleboro, joins an elite group of just five other Panthers to achieve the milestone, including two women, Julie Littlefield (1992) and Alana Vose (2012), and three men, Josh Nash (1995), Nicholas DePatsy (2016), and Trevor Brown (2022).

Williamson’s 1,000th point was scored with 1:16 to play in the half on a layup in traffic. Lilly Christ hauled down a defensive rebound and threw an outlet pass to Williamson, who sped down the court and scored.

“It is amazing. It is a huge, huge accomplishment for her,” coach Lindsay Vinal said. “It has been good to be a part of it the past two years. She works so hard. I am very proud of her. She’s amazing. She deserves it. She is a great kid and a good role model.”

The packed house roared to life to celebrate the historic moment. Williamson’s parents, Andrea and Richard Williamson, presented her with a banner, fans held up 1,000-point signs, and team members held up numbered balloons.

MVHS Principal Linda Pease presented Kytana Williamson with a commemorative plaque and flowers and Athletic Director Matt Lash presented her with the game ball.

Williamson needed 15 points in the Jan. 20 game to secure her 1,000th career point. She scored a total of 25 and is now at 1,010 career points. With four games to play in the regular season, Williamson is closing the gap on the top two scorers in Medomak Valley girls history. Vose has 1,023 points and all-time women’s scorer Littlefield has 1,034.

“I never thought I could do it. It is crazy,” Williamson said.

When she tried out for basketball as a freshman, Williamson said she just wanted to make the varsity team. She not only made the team but scored in every game, hitting double-digits three times for a total of 118 points. She scored 253 points her sophomore year and 361 her junior year.

Her most memorable basket came in Medomak’s last game of the season last year, when she hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the third quarter to give the Panthers the lead against Oceanside.

“The crowd went wild,” Williamson said.

The senior said she owes a big thank-you to her teammates and the people who helped her get to where she is, including her parents and grandfather, Doug Williamson, who she called her “biggest supporter.”

Williamson will be playing women’s basketball at the University of Maine Farmington next season.

