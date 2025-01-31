Williamson Sets New Medomak Girls Basketball Scoring Record

Kytana Williamson set the Medomak Valley girls basketball career scoring record during a 48-46 victory over Lincoln Academy on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Newcastle.

Williamson scored the record-breaking basket in dramatic fashion on a lunging, underhand layup in traffic to reestablish the Panthers’ lead after the Eagles had clawed their way back into the game and taken their first lead.

The field goal boosted Williamson’s career points total to 1,035, one more than the mark set by Julie Littlefield in 1992.

Williamson scored 30 points in the game – a career high for the four-year varsity player – including the final six Medomak Valley points to boost the Panthers to a narrow victory over their cross-county rival.

“I’m proud to have set the record, but I’m focused on leading our team into the playoffs,” said Williamson. “We have great team chemistry and a strong team bond with each other.”

Williamson was quick to note that she has had a lot of help along the way to breaking the record that has stood for more than three decades.

“I’m thankful for all the support from my family and all my coaches along the way,” said Williamson. “I owe thanks to my teammate Audrey Jackson, too, because she has assisted on a lot of my baskets over the years. We’ve been playing basketball together since second grade.”

After tallying another 19 points in a 52-46 win over Erskine on Tuesday, Jan. 28 the senior team captain has scored 324 points so far this season and helped guide the Panthers to a 13-3 record and second place in the current Class B South Heal Point Standings

The Medomak Valley girls team still has two more regular season games and a yet-to-be-determined number of playoff games for Williamson to add to her all-time girls scoring record, which now stands at 1,059 points.

“I play hard and I want to win,” said Williamson of the key to her success. “I just love the sport and when I play it makes me happy.”

Williamson plans to continue her basketball career next year at the University of Maine Farmington.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

