Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Windajamers clip the Lady Panthers Camden 75 - Medomak 36

at

Camden Hills girls basketball team defended their home court for a 75-36 win over Medomak Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Kytana Williamson led the Panthers with 15 points.

Camden was led by Maddie Cronkite with 20 points (6 -3’s), and Leah Jones 11.

 

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^