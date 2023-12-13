Camden Hills girls basketball team defended their home court for a 75-36 win over Medomak Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Kytana Williamson led the Panthers with 15 points.
Camden was led by Maddie Cronkite with 20 points (6 -3’s), and Leah Jones 11.
