Camden Hills girls basketball team robbed the Eagles nest for a 46-23 win over Lincoln Academy on Dec. 22. The Windjammers forced 36 turnovers in the win. Camden was led by Leah Jones and River Bell with 9 each. Lincoln was led by Mariam DeLisle with 10 and Scarlett O’Brien 6.

