Windjammers sail past Lady Eagles Camden 56 - Lincoln 24

at

The Lady Windjammers sailed past Lincoln Academy in the Eagles nest on Feb. 12, 56-24. Camden jumped out to a 10-0 lead and led 19-6 at the quarter thanks to an aggressive press that forced 13 turnovers in the first period. Lincoln cut the lead to six in the second period, trailing 26-18 at the half. The Windjammers sailed in 30 points in the second half while holding the Eagles to 10 to win by 22.

Lincoln was led by Maddy York with 8 and Annie Peaslee, Paige Lafrenaye and Lizzie Ober with 4 each. Camden was led by Tessa Whitley with 12 and Ella Powers 11.

Maddy York drives inside and is fouled by Windjammer Sierra Laukka. (Paula Roberts photo)

Annie Peaslee drives baseline for the Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)

