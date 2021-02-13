The Lady Windjammers sailed past Lincoln Academy in the Eagles nest on Feb. 12, 56-24. Camden jumped out to a 10-0 lead and led 19-6 at the quarter thanks to an aggressive press that forced 13 turnovers in the first period. Lincoln cut the lead to six in the second period, trailing 26-18 at the half. The Windjammers sailed in 30 points in the second half while holding the Eagles to 10 to win by 22.

Lincoln was led by Maddy York with 8 and Annie Peaslee, Paige Lafrenaye and Lizzie Ober with 4 each. Camden was led by Tessa Whitley with 12 and Ella Powers 11.

