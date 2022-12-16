Advanced Search
Wiscasset basketball games postponed

Wiscasset Middle High School boys and girls basketball games, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16 (boys and girls vs. Buckfield) and Sat., Dec. 17 (boys vs. Mt.Valley) , have been postponed do to snow inland. No make-up date has been set yet.

