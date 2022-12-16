Wiscasset basketball games postponed

Wiscasset Middle High School boys and girls basketball games, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16 (boys and girls vs. Buckfield) and Sat., Dec. 17 (boys vs. Mt.Valley) , have been postponed do to snow inland. No make-up date has been set yet.
