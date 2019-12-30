Wiscasset Basketball Games Postponed

Wiscasset Middle High School basketball games scheduled for Dec. 30 have been postponed due to weather conditions. The boys game will be made up on Sat., Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. at Hall-Dale. The girls game will be made up on Mon., Jan. 20 in Wiscasset.
