Wiscasset Basketball Team To Be Recognized

The 1990-1991 Wiscasset High School boys basketball Class C state champion team will be honored as an outstanding team at the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday, Oct. 21. The event will be held at the Rockland Elks Lodge.

During the regular ’90-’91 season, Wiscasset went 17-1. In Augusta, they beat Jay High School, Dirigo High School, and Falmouth High School for the Western Maine title. Wiscasset then beat Calais High School, in the state game 76-73 for a final record of 21-1. This was the only state championship in boys basketball in the history of Wiscasset High School.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children under 12. In addition to the outstanding team, eight inductees, four Legends, and student athletes of the year will also be honored.

Tickets can be purchased through Dave Ames by emailing damesref@tidewater.net.

