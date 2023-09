Wiscasset- Boothay girls soccer pick up first win of the season

Wiscasset – Boothbay girls soccer team defeated Vinalhaveen 3-0 to pick up their first win of the season on Sept. 13 in Wiscasset. Anna Gosselin scored two first half goals two and a half minutes apart, on assists from Mya Marshall and Brianna Farrin. Olivia Marshall scored a second half goal with Farrin assisting

