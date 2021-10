Wiscasset- Boothbay girls soccer team tied Telstar 1-1 on Oct. 15 in the Wolverines den. Falyn Harriman scored for the local girls and McKenzie Eliot scored for Telstar.

On Oct. 14 in Boothbay, the Wolverines lost to Spruce Mountain 2-1 in overtime. Harriman scored the goal for the Wolverines.

