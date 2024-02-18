Fifth seed Wiscasset boys basketball team upset fourth seed Buckfield 49-47 on Saturday, Feb. 17 in a South Class D quarter-final game at the Augusta Civic Center. The two teams split games during the regular season. Both teams got off to a slow start, with Buckfield leadig 8-5 at the quarter. Buckfield leed 18-13 at the half, before the Wolverines attacked in the third quarter, scoring 21 points to take a 34-33 lead at the end of three. Wiscasset opened the fourth with seven straight points to build an eight point lead. Buckfield scored 10 straight to take a two point lead withh 2:25 to play. The two teams traded hoops, before Landon Shirey hit a big three with 20 seconds left to seal the win. Shirey led the Wolverines offense with 22 points, Spencer Smith-Pinkham added 9 and Alex Richard 8. Buckfield was led by Brayden Monto and Trenton Haskeell with 13 each. Wiscasset plays in the semi-finals on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 10:30 p.m. at the ACC.

