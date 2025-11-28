Despite losing five players to graduation, the Wiscasset boys basketball program will have a deep bench during the upcoming season. Twenty-six players have signed up to play this season, meaning the program will have complete varsity and JV rosters this season for the first time in many years.

The program had 14 players two years ago when it experienced a 68-game losing streak, which was snapped in the final game of the 2022-2023 campaign when the Wolverines beat Vinalhaven 47-43 to end the season 1-17.

Since being relegated from Class C to Class D in 2023, the fortunes of the program have shifted. Jamey Roy was named the new head coach heading into the 2023-2024 campaign in which the team posted a 9-9 record and beat Buckfield in a quarterfinal game before falling to Valley in a Class D semifinal.

Last season, the Wolverines notched a 11-7 record and earned the sixth seed in the Class D South playoffs before losing 74-67 to No. 3 Telstar in overtime in the quarterfinals.

“We’re building a positive environment that student athletes want to be a part of,” said Wiscasset Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Brandon Rogers. “I think we’re working hard as a school to help provide the best experience for our student-athletes and we are gaining success.”

Although the five graduates played significant roles and will be missed, Roy is very optimistic about this year’s squad as he begins his third season as head coach.

“We won’t have the interior size and strength we did last season, but we will be more athletic,” said Roy. “I’d like for us to get out and run in transition more than we’ve done the previous two seasons. Our strengths this year will be our athleticism and team chemistry.”

The squad returns a strong core of players, including three starters and four of the top six scorers. Junior Landin Shirey led the squad in scoring last season, junior Julien King was second, senior Spencer Smith-Pinkham was fourth, and junior Teagan Marr was sixth.

“I am expecting a great senior season for Smith-Pinkham who will be counted on for his defense and experience in our transition game,” said Roy. “Julien King will be our go-to ball handler and our floor general as he sets the tempo for us on both ends.”

The pair was named captain by Roy, along with Shirey, who averaged 16.4 points per game and was among the top scorers in all of Class D.

“Landin will be looked upon for scoring and when he gets hot, he can score in bunches,” said Roy. “We will rely on him to play the post more this season than he has in the past. He can score from anywhere on the floor, which creates matchup challenges for our opponents.”

Roy is also excited about the ongoing growth of Marr’s game after he emerged as a key contributor toward the end of last season. “Teagan is looking good in the preseason and will see an increased role this year, especially on the offensive end,” said Roy. “He is a smooth shooter and understands the game well.”

Some of the players that Roy expects to see gain an increased role on the varsity squad will be Paul Lambert, Ben Gapski, Dylan Rines, and D’Antae Dawkins. Lambert is a junior in his third year of varsity ball and Roy expects that he will challenge for a starting role. Rines is a quick sophomore Roys thinks will provide defensive pressure and speed in the open court. Roy plans to have him guard the opposing team’s top perimeter threat.

Roy gained some size on his roster with the return of Dawkins to the program, after the senior did not play last season.

“D’Antae is our only true big man,” said Roy of his center, who was listed at 6’4” on the 2023-24 roster. “I will lean on him in the post for rebounds and defending the opposing centers.”

Roy thinks the key to making it back to Augusta for postseason play will be defense and taking care of the ball.

“We will score a lot of points, but we need to prioritize the defensive end of the floor,” said Roy. “If we can play defense at a high level and eliminate unnecessary turnovers we will be able to challenge anyone on our schedule.”

Roy noted that he will be mostly coaching solo again this season.

“Billy Pinkham, who is doing a great job coaching our middle school boys’ team, will assist with our JV team when the schedules allow,” said Roy.

The Wolverines will open the regular season on the road against Richmond on Thursday, Dec. 4.

