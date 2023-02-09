Wiscasset boys basketball team came up big against Vinalhaven on Feb. 9, winning 47-43 to snap a 67 game losing streak that stretched over five years. The last time Wiscasset won a ball game was on December 7, 2018.

Vinalhaven led 16-12 at the quarter break, before the Wolverines scored 18 straight points over two quarters to take the lead for good. Wiscasset led 34-21 at the half, then scored the first seven points of the third quarter to build a 20 point lead. Vinalhaven came back, scoring the final 13 points of the third to cut the lead to seven 41-34 by quarter’s end. Vinalhaven cut the lead to three in the fourth quarter, but Wiscasset held on to win in their MVC season finale.

Scoring for Wiscasset were Jevar Garricks with 19, Dylan Akers 14 (4-3’s), Cory Ricker 9, and Spencer Smith-Pinkham 5. Vinalhaven was led by Hunter Hamilton 14 and Robbie Swears 11.

