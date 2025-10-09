The Wiscasset boys soccer team beat Rangeley 2-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 7 in Wiscasset. The Wolverines led 1-0 at halftime and then held off an offensive surge by the Lakers in the second half to earn the shutout win.

Julien King scored on a breakaway in the first half to stake the Wolverines to a 1-0 lead. Teagan Marr, who had a goal disallowed with nine minutes remaining due to an offside call, scored on a corner kick with five minutes left to provide an insurance goal.

Wiscasset goalie Landin Shirey made 11 saves including a diving stop with 10 minutes remaining in the game to preserve the shutout. The Wolverines improved to 2-6 1 with the victory while Rangeley dropped to 3-6.

Valley 5 – Wiscasset 0

The Wiscasset boys soccer team lost 5-0 to Valley on Friday, Oct. 3 in Bingham. The teams played with seven players on each side instead of eight due to a short bench for Wolverines, who was missing their whole starting defense. Valley led 3-0 at halftime.

The Wolverines hung in the game until Valley scored a pair of goals in the final five minutes to clinch the 5-0 shutout win.

“Overall, we stuck close to a good team that has only lost one game all year,” said Wiscasset head coach James Andretta. “It would have been a closer match if we were at full strength.”

The Wolverines dropped to 1-6-1 in the South division of the eight person league. Valley improved to 8-1.

Teagan Marr scored the second goal during Wiscasset’s 2-0 win over Rangeley under the lights on Tuesday, Oct. 7 in Wiscasset. (Mic LeBel photo) Teagan Marr chases down a loose ball during Wiscasset’s 2-0 win over Rangeley under the lights on Tuesday, Oct. 7 in Wiscasset. (Mic LeBel photo) Paul Lambert brings the ball up the field for the Wolverines. (Paula Roberts photo) Julien King scored Wiscasset’s first goal on a breakaway during a 2-0 win over Rangeley under the lights on Tuesday, Oct. 7 in Wiscasset. (Mic LeBel photo) Jullian King battles for the ball in Wiscasset boys soccer action. (Paula Roberts photo) Kiernan Atwood throws the ball in for the Wolverines. (Paula Roberts photo)

