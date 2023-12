Wiscasset boys basketball team defeated Buckfield 55-46 in the Wolverines den on Thursday, Dec. 28 to improve their record to 5-1. The Wolverines offense was led by Alex Richard with 16 points and Spencer Smith-Pinkham 10.

Wiscasset girls lost to Buckfield 54-21 to drop to 0-7.

