The Wiscasset boys basketball team erased an eleven point halftime deficit but lost on a foul shot with four seconds remaining in a 65-64 loss to the Bobcats on Monday, Jan. 6 in Richmond.

Landin Shirey nailed a 3-pointer for the Wolverines with 30 seconds remaining to tie the match 64-64. The Bobcats called a timeout and then calmly held on to the ball while waiting to get the final shot of the match before Zaden Steele was fouled and made one of two free throws for the Bobcats with 4.6 seconds left on the clock. The Wolverines successfully inbounded the ball to Shirey, but his last second toss from half court bounced off the backboard and rim as time expired.

The Wolverines, who played without starting guard Spencer Pinkham due to illness, battled hard to come back in the game but saw their record drop to 5-2 with the heartbreaking, last-second loss. Richmond improved to 4-2 in Class C South.

Shirey led the Wolverines with 23 points (5R) in the match, including a trio of 3-pointers. Also scoring for Wiscasset were Alex Richard with 14 points (1R), Jevar Garricks 13 (4R), Tucker Davenport nine (5R) and Ben Gapski two. Julien King contributed to the cause by leading the Wolverines in rebounds with six.

Jake Gay was the leading scorer for the Bobcats with 20 points.

