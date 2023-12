Wiscasset high school boys basketball team opened their season with a 58-56 overtime win over Temple Academy, at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, Dec. 9. Every team in the Class D East/ West Conference played on Saturday at the ACC.

Leading the Wolverines were Alex Richard with 17 points, Spencer Smith-Pinkham 15 and Jevar Garricks 13.

