The Wiscasset boys basketball team edged Buckfield 67-64 in a Class D South battle on Thursday, Jan. 29 in Wiscasset.

The Wolverines held a commanding 33-20 lead at halftime before the Bucks rallied to narrow their deficit to 47-41 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines were able to hold off the Buckfield comeback bid in large part due to the hot shooting of Julien King, who scored 17 of his career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter. King shot a perfect seven for seven from the free throw line in the fourth quarter as Buckfield fouled the Wolverines to stop the clock.

Also scoring for Wiscasset were Landin Shirey 18, Tyler Mank 11, Teagan Marr 5, Ben Gapski 2, and Spencer Smith-Pinkham 1.

Trenton Haskell and Gaven Parsons both scored 19 to lead the Bucks.

Wiscasset 66 – Islesboro 57

The Wolverines beat Islesboro 66-57 on Wednesday, Jan. 28 in Islesboro. Wiscasset trailed 35-33 at halftime and 48-47 after three quarters before surging past the Islanders in the final frame to seize the victory.

Landin Shirey and Teagan Marr each scored 18 points to lead Wiscasset. Also scoring for the Wolverines were Julien King 14, Tyler Mank 6, Spencer Smith Pinkham and Ben Gapski 4 apiece, and Paul Lambert 2.

Islesboro’s Ryder Durke led all scorers in the game with 28 points, including 21 in the first half when the Islanders established a narrow lead.

Wiscasset 77 – Searsport 64

By Paula Roberts, LCN

The Wiscasset boys basketball team rolled out of Searsport with a 77-64 win to improve their record to 12-5. The Wolverines led 20-5, 34-19, and 51-42 at the quarter breaks.

Wiscasset jumped out to a big lead, which allowed the Wolverine bench to see plenty of playing time.

Ten out of 12 players scored in the win, including four in double digits. Scoring for Wiscasset were Ben Gapski 17, Landon Shirey 16 (13R, 6A, 3S, 4B), Julien King 15 (6R, 7A), Tyler Mank 11, Teagan Marr 6 (10R, 4S), Kyle Mank 3, Spencer Smith-Pinkham 3 (5A), and Kiernan Atwood, Isaiah Smith, and Paul Lambert 2 each.

Scoring for Searsport were Isaac Travis 36 (6-3’s), Braden McIntire 20 (6-3’s), Jacob Desert 6, and Evan Cottrell 2.

