A slow start doomed the Wiscasset boys soccer team in a 9-3 loss to Pine Tree Academy on Thursday, Sept. 4 in Wiscasset. The Wiscasset team plays in the eight-man league and is a cooperative program that includes students from Wiscasset Middle High School and Boothbay Region High School. The Wolverines trailed 5-0 after 18 minutes of action in their season opener before gaining their footing. Titan Lewis, a Boothbay Region High School student, scored the first Wolverines goal of the season during a scramble in front of the Breakers goalie with less than three minutes left in the first half to narrow the margin to 5-1 going into the break.

Julian King and Teagan Marr both scored a goal in the second half for the Wolverines. Marr and Dylan Rines each had one assist in the game.

Carrabec 2 – Wiscasset 0

The Wiscasset boys soccer team lost to Carrabec 2-0 on Monday, Sept. 8 in North Anson. The match was tied 0-0 at halftime.

The Wolverines trailed by one with less than three minutes remaining in the game before the Cobras notched their second goal to secure the win. According to Wiscasset coach James Andretta, Wolverines goalie Landin Shirey made a lot of saves to keep the game in striking range. The Wolverines fell to 0-2 with the loss.

Wolverines goalie Landin Shirey makes a save during Wiscasset’s loss to Pine Tree Academy at home on Thursday, Sept. 4. (Mic LeBel photo) Tyler Mank chips a pass to the right wing during Wiscasset’s loss to Pine Tree Academy at home on Thursday, Sept. 4. (Mic LeBel photo) Dylan Rines chases a loose ball during Wiscasset’s loss to Pine Tree Academy on Thursday, Sept. 4. (Mic LeBel photo)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

