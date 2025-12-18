The Wiscasset boys basketball team staged a third quarter comeback to beat Temple 49-42 on Tuesday, Dec. 16 in Wiscasset. The Wolverines got off to a sluggish start and trailed 27-17 at halftime.

Wiscasset came out strong after the break, notching 27 points to surge past the Bereans 44-36 after three quarters. The Wolverines’ shooting went cold again in the fourth quarter, but they were able to hold off Temple in the closing minutes to secure the win.

Landin Shirey was the leading scorer for Wiscasset, tallying his 13 points during the third quarter rally. Also scoring for the Wolverines were Tyler Mank 9, Julien King 7, Kyle Mank 5, Ben Gapski and Paul Lambert 4 apiece, Teagan Marr 3, and Spencer Smith-Pinkham and D’Antae Dawkins 2 each. Sam Frank was the top scorer for the Bereans with 14. The Wolverines improved to 3-1 in Class D South. Temple dropped to 0-6 in Class S South.

Carrabec 60 – Wiscasset 52

The Wiscasset boys basketball team lost 60-52 to Carrabec on Saturday, Dec. 13 at the Augusta Civic Center. The teams traded leads throughout the contest before Carrabec pulled away in the fourth quarter and benefitted from a slew of fouls by Wiscasset in the closing minute to help secure the victory.

The Wolverines struggled on offense in the first quarter and trailed 17-8 at the end of the frame. Carrabec built their lead to 22-8 before Wiscasset clawed their way back and closed the gap to 26-22 when Teagan Marr stole the ball from a Cobra and scored on a breakaway with one second left before halftime.

The Wolverines carried the momentum into the second half and took their first lead of the game, 33-31, with 4:10 remaining in the third quarter. Wiscasset continued to roll and grew their advantage to 42-33 before the Cobras came storming back to tie the game 42-42. Paul Lambert hit a 3-pointer from the corner as time expired to boost the Wolverines back into the lead 45-42 heading into the fourth quarter.

Carrabec seized momentum in the final quarter. The Cobras vaulted past the Wolverines 49 48 with 5:02 remaining and held on to the lead the rest of the way. Wiscasset trailed 55-52 and had the ball with 1:12 remaining but could not get another basket to fall. In the final minute, the Wolverines consistently fouled Carrabec to stop the clock, but the Cobras were successful at the foul line and put the game away. Carrabec also benefitted from a technical foul on Wiscasset in the final minute, from which they scored a pair of foul shots and were awarded the ball.

Julien King was the top scorer for the Wolverines with 14 points including nine in the fourth quarter. Also scoring for the Wolverines were Spencer Smith-Pinkham 9, Ben Gapski 8, Teagan Marr, Paul Lambert, and Tyler Mank 6 each, and Kyle Mank 3. Mason Parmen scored 20 points to lead the Cobras, who improved to 2-1 with the victory.

Wiscasset dropped to 2-1 in Class D South.

Tyler Mank launches a 3-pointer during Wiscasset’s 60-52 loss to Carrabec on Saturday, Dec. 13 in Augusta. (Mic LeBel photo) Spencer Pinkham gets behind a pair of defenders to score two points during Wiscasset’s 60-52 loss to Carrabec on Saturday, Dec. 13 in Augusta. (Mic LeBel photo) Paul Lambert lines up a 3-pointer during Wiscasset’s 60-52 loss to Carrabec on Saturday, Dec. 13 in Augusta. (Mic LeBel photo) Landin Shirey jumps to catch a long pass during Wiscasset’s 60-52 loss to Carrabec on Saturday, Dec. 13 in Augusta. (Mic LeBel photo) Teagan Marr stretches for a layup during Wiscasset’s 60-52 loss to Carrabec on Saturday, Dec. 13 in Augusta. (Mic LeBel photo)

Here are some bonus photos from the game:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

