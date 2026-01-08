Wiscasset Boys Win Two Of Three

The Wiscasset boys basketball team beat Richmond 79-67 on Monday, Jan. 5 in Wiscasset.

The Wolverines jumped out to an early 6-0 advantage, but the Bobcats rallied to tie it up 6-6. The teams then traded small leads throughout the first two quarters before Teagan Marr sank a 3-pointer for Wiscasset in the final seconds of the second period to knot the score 37-37.

The Wolverines offense went on a hot streak and scored 20 points in the third quarter, including 15 by Julien King, to take a 57-51 lead into the final frame. Wiscasset made 14 out of 18 foul shot attempts in the fourth quarter to secure the 79-67 win while the desperate Bobcats frequently fouled the Wolverines to slow down the clock.

“Julien had a huge second half,” Wiscasset head coach Jamey Roy said. “Freshman Tyler Mank has really grown as a player. He set a pair of career highs with 16 points and 11 rebounds.”

Scoring for Wiscasset were King with 27, Mank 16, Landin Shirey 13, Ben Gapski, Teagan Marr, and Spencer Smith-Pinkham 6 each, and Paul Lambert 5. King also had 10 rebounds.

David Edwards scored 22 points to lead the Bobcats.

With the win, Wiscasset improved to 6-2 on the season and are now in ninth place out of 12 teams in the Heal Point Standings for Class D South. Richmond’s record fell to 0-7 as the Bobcats continue to hold the last place spot in Class D South.

Old Orchard 68 – Wiscasset 59

The Wiscasset boys basketball team lost to Old Orchard Beach 68 59 on Friday, Jan. 2 in Wiscasset. The Wolverines led 16-15 after the first quarter, but Old Orchard bounced back to claim leads of 27 25 at halftime and 51-45 at the end of three quarters before holding off the Wolverines down the stretch to secure the win.

Landin Shirey was the leading scorer for the Wolverines with 15 points. Also scoring points for Wiscasset were Julien King 13, Paul Lambert 8, Teagan Marr 7, Tyler Mank and Ben Gapski 6 apiece, and Spencer Smith-Pinkham 4.

Trot Moody scored 40 points, including 29 in the second half, to lead the Seagulls to the victory.

Wiscasset 70 – Temple 36

The Wolverines jumped out to a 38-17 lead at halftime and coasted to a 70-36 win over Temple in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield.

Wiscasset’s Landin Shirey tallied all of his 17 points in the game during the first three quarter to lead all scorers. Also scoring for the Wolverines were Julien King 14, Spencer Smith-Pinkham 10, Tyler Mank and Ben Gapski 8 each, Paul Lambert and Teagan Marr 5 apiece, and Kyle Mank 3.

Knowlen Nixon was the top scorer for Temple with 10 points.

Julien King grabs a rebound during Wiscasset’s 79-67 win over Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5. (Mic LeBel photo) Julien King nails a 3-pointer during Wiscasset’s 79-67 win over Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5. (Mic LeBel photo) Tyler Mank finishes a breakaway during Wiscasset’s 79-67 win over Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5. (Mic LeBel photo) Spencer Smith-Pinkham launches a 3-pointer during Wiscasset’s 79-67 win over Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5. (Mic LeBel photo) Landin Shirey rises above the Bobcats to score during Wiscasset’s 79-67 win over Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5. (Mic LeBel photo) Julien King reaches for a rebound during Wiscasset’s 79-67 win over Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5 in Wiscasset. (Mic LeBel photo) Ben Gapski gets fouled while taking a shot during Wiscasset’s 79-67 win over Richmond on Monday, Jan. 5. (Mic LeBel photo)

Here are some bonus photos from the Richmond game:

